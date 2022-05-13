Anzeige
Freitag, 13.05.2022
Tick, tick, tick – Warten auf die große Explosion!
WKN: A2PZXX ISIN: SE0013281979 Ticker-Symbol: VOH 
Frankfurt
13.05.22
09:16 Uhr
0,802 Euro
-0,030
-3,61 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2022 | 09:53
95 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Veg of Lund AB (publ) receives observation status (226/22)

On May 10, 2022, Veg of Lund AB (publ) published its interim report for the
first quarter of 2022 with information on the company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Veg
of Lund AB (publ) (VOLAB, ISIN code SE0013281979, order book ID 189364) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
