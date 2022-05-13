DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR (USRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2022 / 10:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI USA SRI UCITS ETF DR

DEALING DATE: 12/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 85.4537

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42292950

CODE: USRI

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1861136247 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USRI Sequence No.: 161636 EQS News ID: 1352131 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352131&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2022 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)