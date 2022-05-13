Anzeige
WKN: A2DTCZ ISIN: SE0009947740 Ticker-Symbol: 8T0 
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2022 | 11:08
Invitation to Conference Call Regarding Promore Pharma's Interim Report for the First Quarter 2022

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / Promore Pharma (STO:PROMO)(FRA:8T0)

STOCKHOLM, 13 May 2022 - Promore Pharma AB (publ) publishes its interim report for the first quarter 2022 on 17 May 2022.

The same day the company will host a webcast telephone conference at 16.00 CET, with President and CEO Jonas Ekblom and CFO Erik Magnusson, where an update for the quarter and upcoming activities. After the presentation there will be a Q&A session. The conference call will be held in English and can be accessed via computer, tablet, or telephone.

The number of attendees is limited, please register for the conference in advance on the following link:

https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4045498425908535564

The conference call will be recorded and made available on the company's website after the call, and on Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance Youtube channel.

About Promore Pharma

Promore Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that develops pharmaceutical product candidates for bioactive wound care. Today, the company has two drug candidates in late clinical development stages, that are based on endogenous peptides, and thus have a strong safety profile. These two products are intended for treatment of chronic wounds, and prevention of scarring on the skin and other tissues. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For additional information, please contact

Jonas Ekblom, CEO
Phone: [+46] 736 777 540
E-mail: jonas.ekblom@promorepharma.com

Erik Magnusson, CFO
Phone: [+46] 708 565 245
E-mail: erik.magnusson@promorepharma.com

Promore Pharmas Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank
Tel: [+46] 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Attachments

Invitation to Conference Call regarding Promore Pharma's Interim Report for the First Quarter 2022

SOURCE: Promore Pharma



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701250/Invitation-to-Conference-Call-Regarding-Promore-Pharmas-Interim-Report-for-the-First-Quarter-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
