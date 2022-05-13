

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rebounded on Friday after a bruising week on concerns over further interest rate rises and slowing global economic growth.



U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell cautioned Thursday that getting inflation under control won't be easy and that he could not guarantee a so-called 'soft landing' for the economy.



Meanwhile, French inflation was confirmed at an annual 5.4 percent in April.



The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 88 points, or 1.4 percent, to 6,294 after losing 1 percent the previous day.



Renault shares gained 2.2 percent. The carmaker said it was studying the option of creating two separate entities, one specializing in the development and research of electric vehicles (EVs).



Scandal-hit retirement home operator Orpea SA lost 3 percent after the company said it won't pay dividend this year.







