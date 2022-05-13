DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-May-2022 / 12:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Broad CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 12-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 359.1015
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1758972
CODE: USAL LN
ISIN: FR0010296061
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 161661 EQS News ID: 1352275 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352275&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 13, 2022 06:15 ET (10:15 GMT)