Das sind die wichtigsten Wirtschafts- und Finanztermine der Woche vom 16. bis 20. Mai MONTAG, DEN 16. MAI TERMINE UNTERNEHMEN 07:00 IRL: Ryanair, Jahreszahlen 07:30 DEU: Adesso, Q1-Zahlen (detailliert) 08:00 DEU: Vantage Towers, Jahreszahlen 10:00 DEU: Washtec, Hauptversammlung (online) 13:00 DEU: Synlab, Hauptversammlung (online) TERMINE KONJUNKTUR 01:50 JPN: Erzeugerpreise 04/22 04:00 CHN: Industrieproduktion 04/22 04:00 CHN: Einzelhandelsumsatz ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
