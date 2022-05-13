Polygon acquires Probaco Sanering in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon Sweden acquires Probaco Sanering i Värmland AB (Probaco Sanering), a property damage restoration company with 25 employees and annual sales of about 2,6 MEUR. This acquisition will strengthen Polygon Sweden's fire damage restoration service line.

Polygon is a renowned property damage restoration company for water damage restoration, moisture damage investigations and climate management in new production and moisture safety. The acquisition of Probaco Sanering, supports Polygon's strategy of becoming the leading property damage restoration company in the region of Värmland in the Midwest of Sweden.

"Together, we will deliver a comprehensive offer for both prevention and control of fire and water damage, as well as moisture and environmental problems in buildings. We are very pleased that Probaco Sanering wants to join Polygon. It's the continuous effort to deliver sustainable high-quality work for customers that unites us," says Thomas Perman, Country President of Polygon Sweden.

"Polygon's expertise and resources provide us with the opportunity to move our customer delivery to the next level. Our companies share the same core values, which will allow a smooth integration process," says Patrik Olsson, Owner of Probaco Sanering i Värmland AB.

Axel Gränitz, President and CEO of Polygon Group says, "I am pleased to welcome Probaco Sanering's skilled colleagues to Polygon. I am looking forward to seeing how this merger will enhance Polygon Sweden's offer."

CONTACT:

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

