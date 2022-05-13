Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.05.2022 | 13:34
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 13

For immediate release

13 May 2022

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 6 October 2021 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 4,006,865, that 50,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 335.00 pence per share.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 25,410,256. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 25,410,256 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3709 8732

