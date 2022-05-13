Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has named Sue Friesen as vice president of marketing, with responsibility for GRS' global marketing and communications.

Before joining GRS, Friesen held a variety of executive leadership positions in marketing. In 2018, she founded White Swan LLC, a consulting firm that provides advertising, marketing, trade show, and branding services for a roster of clients including Fortune 500 companies. Earlier in her career, Friesen was vice president of marketing at Crawford Company, where she built a team serving Crawford's worldwide brands.

Prior to that, she was vice president of creative services at BBDO, one of the world's largest creative agencies. Friesen's account experience in marketing and creative services spans a broad range of industries.

"GRS is fortunate to have an executive of Sue's caliber on our team. Sue is an exceptional marketing professional, with vast experience in brand-building," said Kip Radigan, GRS' group chief executive officer. "She has joined GRS at a pivotal moment in our 20-year history and is a key member of our leadership team as we execute on our global growth strategy."

Friesen added: "I am excited to be part of GRS as it continues to grow and expand its brand around the world. The team of loss adjusting professionals at GRS is among the most skilled in the industry, and the opportunities ahead of the company are limitless."

In addition to holding Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science degrees from Kansas State University, Friesen has served as a board member for several organizations. Throughout her career, she has supported many non-profit organizations.

Friesen, who is based in Atlanta, can be reached at sfriesen@globalrisksolutions.com.

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., enables corporate and insurance industry clients to respond to property casualty claims, natural catastrophes, and environmental pollution events quickly and effectively by delivering people, process, and technology to manage risk and contain cost. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, with global reach and offices located in London, Dubai and throughout the USA, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

