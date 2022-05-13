- (PLX AI) - RaySearch Q1 orders SEK 273 million.
- • Q1 sales SEK 208 million
|RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES: RaySearch releases preliminary results for the first quarter of 2022
|RaySearch Jumps 9% After Surprise Earnings Beat as Pandemic Effects Subside
RaySearch shares rose 9% after the company reported earnings earlier than expected as revenue beat expectations. Q1 sales SEK 208 million vs. estimate SEK 178 million
|RaySearch Q1 Operating Profit SEK 29 Million
|RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES: Correction of press release: Missing MAR label in previous press release "RaySearch collaborates with GE Healthcare to improve radiation oncology treatment planning"
|RaySearch, GE Healthcare team up for radiation therapy planning solutions
|RAYSEARCH LABORATORIES AB
|4,420
|+1,26 %