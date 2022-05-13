

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the second consecutive day U.S. Covid daily cases crossed the dreaded 100,000 mark. This is the fifth time this month alone the infection rate is soaring above that level.



With 102513 new cases reporting on Thursday, the total number of people infected with the killer bug in the country has risen to 82,325,714, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



With 363 Covid deaths, the total U.S. Covid casualties reached 999,128.



Ohio reported the most number of cases - 15,970 - and casualties - 55. All other Covid metrics in the U.S. are showing an upward trend.



Hospitalizations due to the viral disease increased by 20 percent in the last fortnight, while 13 percent rise was recorded in ICU admissions in the same period.



20,070 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Out of this, 2215 patients are admitted in intensive care units.



81,163,689 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 220,461,007 Americans, or 66.4 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 90.6 percent of people above 65.



46.3 percent of the eligible population, or 102,011,446 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



2178 additional deaths were reported globally on Thursday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,260,868.



North Korea has confirmed its first death from Covid-19, with state media reporting that 187,000 people were being 'isolated and treated' after experiencing fever symptoms.







