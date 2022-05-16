

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in China was down 2.9 percent on year in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - missing expectations for an increase of 0.4 percent and down from 5.0 percent in March.



The bureau also said that retail sales tumbled an annual 11.1 percent in April - again shy of forecasts for a decline of 6.1 percent after slipping 3.5 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment was up 6.8 percent on year in April, missing forecasts for an increase of 7.0 percent and down from 9.3 percent a month earlier.



The jobless rate came in at 6,1 percent in April, accelerating from 5.8 percent in March.







