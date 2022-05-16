Spartoo becomes the exclusive master franchisee of the Aldo brand in France

Spartoo (ISIN: FR00140043Y1 ticker: ALSPT), one of the leading online retailers for fashion items in Europe, today announced the signing of an agreement to manage the operations of the fashion brand ALDO. Spartoo will manage the brand's physical and online sales in France.

The Canadian brand ALDO, a major player in footwear and fashion accessories for 50 years, chose to partner with Spartoo to manage its distribution operations in France. ALDO returns to the French market with the re-launch of its entire store network and e-commerce activity. Through this agreement, the brand will benefit from Spartoo's e-commerce expertise, integrated services and knowledge of its domestic market.

The agreement also extends Spartoo's already extensive range of fashion items (footwear, bags, accessories) while consolidating its omnichannel strategy, combining the benefits of the online sales model with those of physical retail stores. Finally, in addition to managing ALDO's current operations in France, the two groups are working to implement an accelerated growth plan in the French market by combining their respective expertise.

Michel Fahmy, Vice President at ALDO Group International, stated: "As a global fashion destination, France has always been a strategic market, and having such a strong and innovative partner to join our brand is a sign of ALDO's unique position and strength in the global footwear and handbag market. We're thrilled to be working with Spartoo and are excited for our growth plans in the market

Boris Saragaglia, co-founder and CEO of Spartoo, concluded: "We would like to thank ALDO for their trust and are pleased to be associated with an iconic brand that shares our values, particularly social and environmental. This agreement was possible thanks to the omnichannel positioning that we have cultivated in the French market with more than 16 proprietary brands, a key asset for building customer loyalty and generating additional sales. With this partnership, Spartoo is once again demonstrating the technological know-how it has developed over the years and which we chose to internalize."

Next financial publication

Gross merchandise value and 2022 half-year results:

October 3, 2022 after market close

About ALDO

Founded in 1972, ALDO, the group's flagship brand, delivers fashion to a diverse customer base at prices that make keeping up with seasonal styles a luxury within reach. The brand is sold through 1,500 stores and online in over 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.aldogroup.com and www.aldoshoes.com, and follow @aldo_shoes and AldoCrew on social media for updates.

About Spartoo

With 10,000 brands and more than 1.2 million items, Spartoo offers one of the widest selections of fashion items (footwear, ready-to-wear, bags) in more than 30 countries in Europe, thanks to its team of more than 400 employees of nearly 30 different nationalities. In 2021, the Group generated a GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) of €214 million, 41% of which was generated internationally. With an integrated logistics platform and after-sales service, Spartoo stands out for its customer-centric approach, as evidenced by a very high customer satisfaction rate. The strategy is based on the strong synergies between the online sales model and the advantages of physical stores, which support loyalty and brand awareness. Capitalizing on its e-commerce know-how, Spartoo has also developed a complete range of services for professionals.

