General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity firm, announced today that Pablo Isla has joined the firm as a Global Senior Advisor. Based in Europe, Mr. Isla will provide strategic support and counsel to General Atlantic's global Consumer and Technology investment teams and portfolio companies, with a focus on digital enablement.

Mr. Isla joins General Atlantic following a distinguished career at Inditex Group, one of the world's largest fashion retailers comprising brands including Zara, Massimo Dutti and Bershka, where he served as Chief Executive Officer from 2005 to 2011, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2011 to 2019, and after that, as Executive Chairman until March 31, 2022. Under his stewardship, Inditex became a global leader in digital transformation and sustainability. Mr. Isla oversaw the adoption of a wholly integrated model underpinned by data, which enabled Inditex to coordinate a single global inventory and leverage cutting-edge tracking technology to evolve the experience for end users and stakeholders along each step of the supply chain.

Prior to his leadership tenure at Inditex, Mr. Isla served as Co-Executive Chairman of Altadis Group, a Franco-Spanish multinational, and before that was Group General Counsel at Banco Popular, following a previous stint at the financial services firm earlier in his career from 1992 to 1996. Mr. Isla was named the best performing CEO in the world by the Harvard Business Review in 2017 and 2018.

"Having steered some of the world's most recognizable brands through their journeys to transform operations for the digital age, Pablo is an invaluable addition to our firm and brings with him deep knowledge of consumers across the globe," said Bill Ford, Chairman and CEO of General Atlantic. "Pablo fostered a true culture of entrepreneurship at Inditex. He shares General Atlantic's longstanding belief in the importance of innovation and power of digital adoption, with a long-term perspective on value creation. These are core areas of focus for our investment teams that partner with consumer-focused businesses, and we look forward to the ways Pablo will help us enhance our portfolio company support and broaden the global GA network."

Pablo Isla commented, "It is a pleasure to be joining General Atlantic, a growth firm that brings true company-building capabilities to management teams around the globe. I look forward to working with this next generation of entrepreneurs who are building businesses for the digital age and embracing diversity and creativity across their organizations as they scale."

Mr. Isla has served as a Director on Nestlé's Board of Directors since 2018. He also serves as Chairman of the International Advisory Board at IE University and as a director on several foundation and institutional boards, including the Prado Museum and the Fundación La Caixa.

Mr. Isla graduated with a Law degree from the Complutense University of Madrid and joined the State Lawyers Corps in 1989.

