Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

16 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 13 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 120,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 363.8777 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 368 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 360 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,750,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,341,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 13 May 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 2043 360.00 08:23:08 00058880978TRLO0 LSE 31938 362.00 08:29:22 00058881436TRLO0 LSE 340 363.00 08:29:58 00058881528TRLO0 LSE 1485 363.50 08:44:41 00058883027TRLO0 LSE 600 364.50 08:52:19 00058883436TRLO0 LSE 827 364.50 08:52:19 00058883437TRLO0 LSE 4 364.50 08:52:28 00058883439TRLO0 LSE 624 364.50 08:52:28 00058883440TRLO0 LSE 1395 366.00 09:18:02 00058884387TRLO0 LSE 1375 366.00 09:18:02 00058884388TRLO0 LSE 400 366.50 09:18:02 00058884389TRLO0 LSE 170 366.50 09:18:02 00058884390TRLO0 LSE 421 366.50 09:18:02 00058884391TRLO0 LSE 333 365.50 09:18:33 00058884407TRLO0 LSE 694 365.50 09:18:33 00058884408TRLO0 LSE 233 365.50 09:18:33 00058884409TRLO0 LSE 254 365.50 09:18:33 00058884410TRLO0 LSE 1408 365.00 09:45:19 00058885287TRLO0 LSE 396 364.50 09:57:51 00058885945TRLO0 LSE 642 364.50 10:04:34 00058886343TRLO0 LSE 647 364.50 10:17:56 00058886777TRLO0 LSE 922 364.00 10:31:47 00058887587TRLO0 LSE 655 364.00 10:35:51 00058887821TRLO0 LSE 1633 363.50 10:52:55 00058888468TRLO0 LSE 242 364.50 11:26:18 00058889514TRLO0 LSE 448 364.50 11:26:18 00058889515TRLO0 LSE 300 364.50 11:26:18 00058889516TRLO0 LSE 730 364.50 11:28:18 00058889570TRLO0 LSE 931 364.50 11:28:18 00058889571TRLO0 LSE 35 364.50 11:28:18 00058889572TRLO0 LSE 1573 364.00 11:31:57 00058889696TRLO0 LSE 1424 364.00 11:31:57 00058889697TRLO0 LSE 195 364.00 11:31:57 00058889698TRLO0 LSE 400 364.50 11:31:57 00058889699TRLO0 LSE 6057 364.50 11:31:57 00058889700TRLO0 LSE 1484 363.00 12:05:24 00058890846TRLO0 LSE 77 362.50 12:09:13 00058890964TRLO0 LSE 1318 362.50 12:09:13 00058890965TRLO0 LSE 1550 364.00 12:37:28 00058891811TRLO0 LSE 452 364.00 12:41:08 00058891955TRLO0 LSE 380 364.00 12:41:08 00058891956TRLO0 LSE 641 364.00 12:41:08 00058891957TRLO0 LSE 234 363.50 12:42:22 00058892049TRLO0 LSE 1201 363.50 12:42:22 00058892050TRLO0 LSE 1406 364.00 12:59:27 00058892727TRLO0 LSE 242 364.00 12:59:27 00058892728TRLO0 LSE 400 364.00 13:00:18 00058892788TRLO0 LSE 494 364.00 13:00:18 00058892789TRLO0 LSE 631 364.00 13:13:18 00058893044TRLO0 LSE 528 363.50 13:13:18 00058893045TRLO0 LSE 578 363.50 13:13:18 00058893046TRLO0 LSE 584 363.50 13:13:18 00058893047TRLO0 LSE 730 363.50 13:21:09 00058893319TRLO0 LSE 907 363.50 13:21:09 00058893320TRLO0 LSE 33 363.50 13:21:09 00058893321TRLO0 LSE 13 363.50 13:51:46 00058894545TRLO0 LSE 402 364.00 13:54:49 00058894622TRLO0 LSE 453 364.00 13:54:49 00058894623TRLO0 LSE 461 364.00 13:54:49 00058894624TRLO0 LSE 461 364.00 13:54:58 00058894629TRLO0 LSE 449 364.00 13:54:58 00058894630TRLO0 LSE 1566 363.50 13:56:26 00058894681TRLO0 LSE 400 363.50 13:56:26 00058894682TRLO0 LSE 461 363.50 13:56:26 00058894683TRLO0 LSE 678 363.50 13:56:26 00058894684TRLO0 LSE 19 363.50 13:59:28 00058894806TRLO0 LSE 608 363.50 13:59:28 00058894807TRLO0 LSE 516 363.50 14:02:48 00058894956TRLO0 LSE 704 363.50 14:02:48 00058894957TRLO0 LSE 44 363.50 14:16:48 00058895598TRLO0 LSE 689 363.50 14:16:48 00058895599TRLO0 LSE 1469 363.50 14:29:57 00058896456TRLO0 LSE 464 364.00 14:32:02 00058896586TRLO0 LSE 437 364.00 14:32:02 00058896587TRLO0 LSE 482 364.50 14:34:08 00058896736TRLO0 LSE 511 364.50 14:34:08 00058896737TRLO0 LSE 28 364.50 14:34:08 00058896738TRLO0 LSE 1676 364.00 14:34:08 00058896739TRLO0 LSE 400 364.00 14:34:08 00058896740TRLO0 LSE 873 364.00 14:34:08 00058896741TRLO0 LSE 1600 365.00 14:45:33 00058897656TRLO0 LSE 1689 365.00 14:50:14 00058898123TRLO0 LSE 1450 365.00 14:50:14 00058898124TRLO0 LSE 1419 364.50 14:50:14 00058898125TRLO0 LSE 511 364.50 15:01:18 00058899156TRLO0 LSE 760 364.50 15:01:18 00058899157TRLO0 LSE 400 364.50 15:12:16 00058900153TRLO0 LSE 713 364.50 15:12:16 00058900154TRLO0 LSE 445 364.50 15:12:16 00058900155TRLO0 LSE 436 364.50 15:14:16 00058900281TRLO0 LSE 238 364.50 15:14:16 00058900282TRLO0 LSE 1454 364.00 15:15:02 00058900436TRLO0 LSE 2 364.00 15:19:51 00058900754TRLO0 LSE 551 364.50 15:20:04 00058900761TRLO0 LSE 33 364.50 15:20:04 00058900762TRLO0 LSE 446 364.50 15:20:04 00058900763TRLO0 LSE 718 365.00 15:26:25 00058901143TRLO0 LSE 627 365.00 15:26:25 00058901145TRLO0 LSE 680 364.50 15:27:59 00058901227TRLO0 LSE 973 364.50 15:27:59 00058901228TRLO0 LSE 26 364.50 15:29:10 00058901283TRLO0 LSE 1629 364.50 15:29:17 00058901284TRLO0 LSE 262 366.00 15:41:02 00058902248TRLO0 LSE 240 366.00 15:42:02 00058902383TRLO0 LSE 475 366.00 15:43:02 00058902463TRLO0 LSE 1170 367.00 15:45:23 00058902716TRLO0 LSE 468 367.00 15:45:23 00058902717TRLO0 LSE 291 366.50 15:47:21 00058902891TRLO0 LSE 1374 366.50 15:47:21 00058902892TRLO0 LSE 1480 366.00 15:47:23 00058902896TRLO0 LSE 6 366.00 15:59:55 00058904036TRLO0 LSE 403 367.00 16:04:38 00058904516TRLO0 LSE 187 367.00 16:04:38 00058904517TRLO0 LSE 710 367.00 16:04:38 00058904518TRLO0 LSE 371 367.00 16:04:38 00058904519TRLO0 LSE 279 367.00 16:08:10 00058905023TRLO0 LSE 42 367.00 16:08:10 00058905024TRLO0 LSE 147 367.50 16:09:34 00058905222TRLO0 LSE 55 367.50 16:09:34 00058905223TRLO0 LSE 323 367.50 16:09:34 00058905224TRLO0 LSE 1200 367.50 16:10:34 00058905366TRLO0 LSE 174 367.50 16:10:34 00058905367TRLO0 LSE 1240 367.00 16:10:47 00058905406TRLO0 LSE 134 367.00 16:10:47 00058905407TRLO0 LSE 1200 368.00 16:17:48 00058906077TRLO0 LSE 405 368.00 16:17:48 00058906078TRLO0 LSE 600 367.50 16:17:48 00058906079TRLO0 LSE 56 367.50 16:17:48 00058906080TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.



The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com