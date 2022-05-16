Anzeige
Montag, 16.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
WKN: A0YAV3 ISIN: GB00B41H7391 
Frankfurt
16.05.22
08:15 Uhr
4,240 Euro
+0,120
+2,91 %
PR Newswire
16.05.2022 | 08:04
73 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 13

16 May 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 13 May 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 120,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 363.8777 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 368 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 360 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 2,750,007 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 243,341,416, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 13 May 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2043360.00 08:23:0800058880978TRLO0LSE
31938362.00 08:29:2200058881436TRLO0LSE
340363.00 08:29:5800058881528TRLO0LSE
1485363.50 08:44:4100058883027TRLO0LSE
600364.50 08:52:1900058883436TRLO0LSE
827364.50 08:52:1900058883437TRLO0LSE
4364.50 08:52:2800058883439TRLO0LSE
624364.50 08:52:2800058883440TRLO0LSE
1395366.00 09:18:0200058884387TRLO0LSE
1375366.00 09:18:0200058884388TRLO0LSE
400366.50 09:18:0200058884389TRLO0LSE
170366.50 09:18:0200058884390TRLO0LSE
421366.50 09:18:0200058884391TRLO0LSE
333365.50 09:18:3300058884407TRLO0LSE
694365.50 09:18:3300058884408TRLO0LSE
233365.50 09:18:3300058884409TRLO0LSE
254365.50 09:18:3300058884410TRLO0LSE
1408365.00 09:45:1900058885287TRLO0LSE
396364.50 09:57:5100058885945TRLO0LSE
642364.50 10:04:3400058886343TRLO0LSE
647364.50 10:17:5600058886777TRLO0LSE
922364.00 10:31:4700058887587TRLO0LSE
655364.00 10:35:5100058887821TRLO0LSE
1633363.50 10:52:5500058888468TRLO0LSE
242364.50 11:26:1800058889514TRLO0LSE
448364.50 11:26:1800058889515TRLO0LSE
300364.50 11:26:1800058889516TRLO0LSE
730364.50 11:28:1800058889570TRLO0LSE
931364.50 11:28:1800058889571TRLO0LSE
35364.50 11:28:1800058889572TRLO0LSE
1573364.00 11:31:5700058889696TRLO0LSE
1424364.00 11:31:5700058889697TRLO0LSE
195364.00 11:31:5700058889698TRLO0LSE
400364.50 11:31:5700058889699TRLO0LSE
6057364.50 11:31:5700058889700TRLO0LSE
1484363.00 12:05:2400058890846TRLO0LSE
77362.50 12:09:1300058890964TRLO0LSE
1318362.50 12:09:1300058890965TRLO0LSE
1550364.00 12:37:2800058891811TRLO0LSE
452364.00 12:41:0800058891955TRLO0LSE
380364.00 12:41:0800058891956TRLO0LSE
641364.00 12:41:0800058891957TRLO0LSE
234363.50 12:42:2200058892049TRLO0LSE
1201363.50 12:42:2200058892050TRLO0LSE
1406364.00 12:59:2700058892727TRLO0LSE
242364.00 12:59:2700058892728TRLO0LSE
400364.00 13:00:1800058892788TRLO0LSE
494364.00 13:00:1800058892789TRLO0LSE
631364.00 13:13:1800058893044TRLO0LSE
528363.50 13:13:1800058893045TRLO0LSE
578363.50 13:13:1800058893046TRLO0LSE
584363.50 13:13:1800058893047TRLO0LSE
730363.50 13:21:0900058893319TRLO0LSE
907363.50 13:21:0900058893320TRLO0LSE
33363.50 13:21:0900058893321TRLO0LSE
13363.50 13:51:4600058894545TRLO0LSE
402364.00 13:54:4900058894622TRLO0LSE
453364.00 13:54:4900058894623TRLO0LSE
461364.00 13:54:4900058894624TRLO0LSE
461364.00 13:54:5800058894629TRLO0LSE
449364.00 13:54:5800058894630TRLO0LSE
1566363.50 13:56:2600058894681TRLO0LSE
400363.50 13:56:2600058894682TRLO0LSE
461363.50 13:56:2600058894683TRLO0LSE
678363.50 13:56:2600058894684TRLO0LSE
19363.50 13:59:2800058894806TRLO0LSE
608363.50 13:59:2800058894807TRLO0LSE
516363.50 14:02:4800058894956TRLO0LSE
704363.50 14:02:4800058894957TRLO0LSE
44363.50 14:16:4800058895598TRLO0LSE
689363.50 14:16:4800058895599TRLO0LSE
1469363.50 14:29:5700058896456TRLO0LSE
464364.00 14:32:0200058896586TRLO0LSE
437364.00 14:32:0200058896587TRLO0LSE
482364.50 14:34:0800058896736TRLO0LSE
511364.50 14:34:0800058896737TRLO0LSE
28364.50 14:34:0800058896738TRLO0LSE
1676364.00 14:34:0800058896739TRLO0LSE
400364.00 14:34:0800058896740TRLO0LSE
873364.00 14:34:0800058896741TRLO0LSE
1600365.00 14:45:3300058897656TRLO0LSE
1689365.00 14:50:1400058898123TRLO0LSE
1450365.00 14:50:1400058898124TRLO0LSE
1419364.50 14:50:1400058898125TRLO0LSE
511364.50 15:01:1800058899156TRLO0LSE
760364.50 15:01:1800058899157TRLO0LSE
400364.50 15:12:1600058900153TRLO0LSE
713364.50 15:12:1600058900154TRLO0LSE
445364.50 15:12:1600058900155TRLO0LSE
436364.50 15:14:1600058900281TRLO0LSE
238364.50 15:14:1600058900282TRLO0LSE
1454364.00 15:15:0200058900436TRLO0LSE
2364.00 15:19:5100058900754TRLO0LSE
551364.50 15:20:0400058900761TRLO0LSE
33364.50 15:20:0400058900762TRLO0LSE
446364.50 15:20:0400058900763TRLO0LSE
718365.00 15:26:2500058901143TRLO0LSE
627365.00 15:26:2500058901145TRLO0LSE
680364.50 15:27:5900058901227TRLO0LSE
973364.50 15:27:5900058901228TRLO0LSE
26364.50 15:29:1000058901283TRLO0LSE
1629364.50 15:29:1700058901284TRLO0LSE
262366.00 15:41:0200058902248TRLO0LSE
240366.00 15:42:0200058902383TRLO0LSE
475366.00 15:43:0200058902463TRLO0LSE
1170367.00 15:45:2300058902716TRLO0LSE
468367.00 15:45:2300058902717TRLO0LSE
291366.50 15:47:2100058902891TRLO0LSE
1374366.50 15:47:2100058902892TRLO0LSE
1480366.00 15:47:2300058902896TRLO0LSE
6366.00 15:59:5500058904036TRLO0LSE
403367.00 16:04:3800058904516TRLO0LSE
187367.00 16:04:3800058904517TRLO0LSE
710367.00 16:04:3800058904518TRLO0LSE
371367.00 16:04:3800058904519TRLO0LSE
279367.00 16:08:1000058905023TRLO0LSE
42367.00 16:08:1000058905024TRLO0LSE
147367.50 16:09:3400058905222TRLO0LSE
55367.50 16:09:3400058905223TRLO0LSE
323367.50 16:09:3400058905224TRLO0LSE
1200367.50 16:10:3400058905366TRLO0LSE
174367.50 16:10:3400058905367TRLO0LSE
1240367.00 16:10:4700058905406TRLO0LSE
134367.00 16:10:4700058905407TRLO0LSE
1200368.00 16:17:4800058906077TRLO0LSE
405368.00 16:17:4800058906078TRLO0LSE
600367.50 16:17:4800058906079TRLO0LSE
56367.50 16:17:4800058906080TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

REDDE NORTHGATE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
