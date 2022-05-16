ACE Green Recycling has announced plans to build a new plant in Texas to recycle both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries.From pv magazine USA ACE Green Recycling haws said that it will construct a battery recycling facility in Texas that operates on a proprietary emissions-free system. The plant is expected to recycle both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries - the key elements of both electric vehicles and conventional vehicles, energy storage, and mobile devices. Phase one of operations is scheduled for the third quarter, starting with the recycling of lead-acid batteries, followed by the lithium-ion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...