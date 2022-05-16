Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TU2 ISIN: SE0007074844 Ticker-Symbol: WAEC 
Frankfurt
16.05.22
08:15 Uhr
10,030 Euro
+0,065
+0,65 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALLENSTAM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,97010,10009:35
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2022 | 08:29
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Wallenstam AB (75/22)

Referring to the bulletin from Wallenstam AB's annual general meeting, held on
26 April, 2022, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 2:1. The
share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 23, 2022. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 WALL B   
Terms:                    Split: 2:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0007074844
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 20, 2022
New ISIN code:                SE0017780133
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   May 23, 2022

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
WALLENSTAM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.