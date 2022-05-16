

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express (NEX.L) confirmed that its proposal for the all-share merger with Stagecoach at an exchange ratio of 0.36x is final. The National Express Board noted that the proposed exchange ratio represents a current value of 90 pence per Stagecoach share and an illustrative look-through value of approximately 113 pence per Stagecoach share, a 7% premium to the DWS offer.



The Board of National Express stated that it continues to encourage Stagecoach shareholders to take no action in relation to the DWS offer.







