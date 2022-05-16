AM Best will participate at the International Cooperative and Mutual Insurance Federation's (ICMIF) Meeting of Reinsurance Officials (MORO), which takes place 16-18 May 2022 in Wiesbaden, Germany.

Dr Angela Yeo, senior director, analytics and head of operations, AM Best, will join a panel discussion on the state of the global reinsurance industry. AM Best currently holds a stable market segment outlook on the global reinsurance industry given the positive pricing momentum, enhanced market discipline, including tighter terms and conditions, and a growing demand for reinsurance capacity.

Topics the panel will discuss include:

Whether the reinsurance market will see further hardening;

Secondary perils and their impact on modelling and pricing; and

Effects of cost inflation on pricing and claims.

Yeo joined AM Best in 2018 and has nearly three decades of experience in the insurance and reinsurance industries. She is based in AM Best's Amsterdam office and is responsible for rating analysis of European insurance and reinsurance businesses. Joining the panel are Peter Beaumont, managing director, Cornish Mutual (UK), Matteo Cussigh, chief executive officer, Peak Re AG (Switzerland) and Dirk Spenner, managing director, Gallagher Re EMEA North/East (Germany). Andreas Beckmann, chief underwriting officer, R+V Re (Germany), will moderate. The panel discussion is scheduled for 17 May at 9:15 a.m. (CEST).

William Mills, senior director of market development, will also be present at the event, and will be holding meetings on the process and commercial aspects of obtaining a Best's Credit Rating. To arrange a meeting, email william.mills@ambest.com.

AM Best is a longstanding supporting member of ICMIF, which represents the interests of its members by providing information, education and awareness to regulators and other insurance industry participants and stakeholders. To learn more about ICMIF and the MORO meeting, please go to the official event page.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

