NetBet Italy partners with top provider WMG

WMG welcomed to the ever-growing family of game providers at NetBet Italy

ROME, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- By welcoming WMG to its game provider family, NetBet Italy continues to secure its reputation as one of Italy's favourite online casinos.



NetBet Italy are always looking for new ways to evolve their product offering to meet the demands of discerning customers. They have established themselves as one of the most adaptable online casino platforms, constantly welcoming new providers and their portfolios to the fold.

This new partnership between NetBet Italy and WMG, an iGaming company already popular among Italian players, helps both brands to further connect with their audience and offer an increasingly diverse game selection. Notable games from the WMG collection include Fowl Play Gold, Haunted House and Four Fowl Play, all of which and more are now playable on NetBet Italy, as well as many more.

NetBet Italy's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "Our goal here at NetBet Italy is to create an online entertainment platform that appeals to players at all levels. We are constantly evolving our providers list to include both established gaming companies and fresh new talent that caters to specific markets."



"Our recent partnership with WMG is a strong move for both our brand and theirs, helping us make our mark among NetBet Italy's players and extending WMG's reach to a wider audience. We look forward to working more with this talented provider in the future."

For more information contact pr@NetBet.it