- (PLX AI) - Ørsted shares rose 5% in early trading on Monday after analysts at Goldman Sachs reiterated a buy recommendation on the stock, with implied upside of more than 40%.
- • Ørsted's current price reflects most risks, while the market overlooks three key tailwinds, Goldman said
- • Ørsted has positive earnings momentum, a drop in steel prices since their peak that may bring some near-term relief to costs, and a re-focus on energy security that could accelerate the already fast industry expansion, Goldman said
- • Price target DKK 980
