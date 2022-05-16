DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD)
DEALING DATE: 13-May-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 257.6622
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59621
CODE: ACWU LN
ISIN: LU1829220133
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 161787 EQS News ID: 1352835 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352835&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 16, 2022 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)