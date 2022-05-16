

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian Group Plc (EXPN.L), an Anglo-Irish consumer credit reporting firm, said on Monday that it has agreed to acquire 51 percent stake in MOVA Sociedade de Empréstimo entre Pessoas S.A., a financial technology firm in Brazil from its founder, CEO Roberto Tesch, and private investor Érico Sodre Quirino, for R$40 million or around $7.9 million in cash.



MOVA is highly complementary to Experian's existing Business-to-Business solutions, facilitating access to credit by SMEs, the acquirer said in a statement.



The transaction will be completed through a capital injection into MOVA, and an earnout payment based on MOVA's calendar year 2024 net revenues.



Experian has also a call option to acquire the remaining 49 percent stake during period between 2026 and 2028, whilst the sellers have a put option exercisable during 2029.



For the year to December 2021, MOVA generated a negative EBIT of R$11.7 million or around $2.3 million.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EXPERIAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de