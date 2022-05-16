DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Climate Transition CTB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 13-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.2463

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 844659

CODE: CLUS LN

ISIN: LU2055175025

