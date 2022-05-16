Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 16

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment companyincorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)
LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
(The "Company")

16 May 2022

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of abrdn, Bow Bells House, 1 Bread Street, London, EC4M 9HH on 16 June 2022 at 11:00am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 have been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at:https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

