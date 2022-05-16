Anzeige
Montag, 16.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2022 | 10:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) of FRISQ Holding AB

The trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) issued by FRISQ Holding AB has
ceased. The last trading day was May 13, 2022. 

Please note that the trading has been halted and will not be resumed. Today's
transactions will be cancelled. 

Short name:  FRISQ BTA  
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017767676
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 253311   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. 

For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB +46 8 528 00 399.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
