Linxon wins orders for two turnkey substations in Stockholm, Sweden, that will strengthen the region's electricity grid

The orders, worth around $12 million, are part of a major investment to upgrade the regional network in Stockholm.

VÄSTERÅS, Sweden, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Linxon has been awarded orders by Vattenfall Eldistribution to provide two turnkey substations, which will replace old equipment in Gullarängen and Nynäshamn. This modernization is part of Vattenfall's large-scale "Capacity Stockholm" program, a major investment with the aim of strengthening the electricity grid and upgrading the regional network around the capital of Sweden.

"We are proud to have been awarded these two projects by Vattenfall Eldistribution, one of our most highly valued customers in the Nordic region. These projects are a welcome addition to those that we are already working on in the Stockholm area: Skanstull, Värtan, Hall and Barkarby," says Ingela Hålling, Managing Director of Linxon Nordics.

"The award underlines our customer's confidence in our optimized solutions while providing positive synergies across our projects. It is also very satisfying to be able to contribute to a stable and modernized regional network in Sweden's largest city," she adds.

Linxon's commitments for these two new orders include project management, design, construction and civil engineering, delivery and installation of equipment and, finally, commissioning of the facility. Linxon is building the infrastructure to power the world with carbon free energy. We strive to minimize the carbon impact of our business activities, by continually looking for supply options and methods of working which will significantly reduce carbon emissions - in design, procurement and construction.

As part of this, the existing 70 kilovolt (kV) air-insulated outdoor switchgear will be replaced by gas-insulated indoor switchgear and, at the same time, the voltage will be raised to 130 kV. In Gullarängen, the medium-voltage switchgear as well as a power transformer will also be replaced.

Furthermore, Linxon will construct two modern buildings for the substations. An upgrade like this increases both the operational and delivery reliability of the facilities. The project is expected to be completed in 2024.

Linxon commenced operations on September 1, 2018, undertaking turnkey electrical alternating current substation projects related to renewable and conventional power generation, power transmission and transportation solutions. Substations enable the efficient and reliable transmission and distribution of electricity. Within the substation, switchgear controls and protects the network from power outages and facilitates reliable electricity supply.

