Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
16.05.2022 | 10:41
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The growth of Punktid Technologies AS's mediation service in April was 81% compared to last year, and the 2022 sales target set for Finland was met

The sales of Punktid Technologies AS (hereinafter "Punktid") in April 2022 were
EUR 324,000 in total, of which EUR 209,000 constituted the gross amount of the
Punktid platform mediation service (money received from customers through the
Punktid platform), and which increased by 81% compared to April of 2021 (the
gross amount of the mediation service in April 2021 was EUR 115,000). The
largest increase came from the global Punktid.com web page, where compared to
last year's gross amount of the mediation service of EUR 10,000, this year's
amount reached EUR 108,000, meaning it grew by 980%. Additionally in April, we
reached the target set for 2022 for our Finnish platform, Punktid.fi, which was
EUR 15,000. 

The mediation service includes the online sale of digital codes for video
games, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox through the Punktid sales platform
managed by Gamekeys OÜ which belongs to the Punktid group, both in Estonia and
abroad. 

"Despite the fact that all of our time and energy was spent preparing for the
initial public offering (IPO), and taking into account the current global
uncertainty, deepening inflation and declining markets, we are pleased to
announce that due to organic growth, we were able to outperform last year's
sales in April. We were able to achieve this result with our own resources and
without directing any investment into growth," said Hannes Niid, Member of the
Management Board of Punktid Technologies AS. 

Total sales of the Punktid group in April 2022

Total sales of Punktid group          324,000 €
--------------------------------------------------------
Wholesale revenue of HVK Business OÜ      115,000 €
--------------------------------------------------------
Gross amount of Gamekeys OÜ mediation service 209,000 €
--------------------------------------------------------

*The numbers have been rounded to the nearest thousand euros. The figures for
April 2022 are not yet final (i.e., these may change slightly) as the April of
2022 has not yet been closed in accounting. 



The information published in this announcement on the gross amount of mediation
service is not reflected in the financial statements of Punktid as according to
the Estonian Financial Reporting Standard (EFS), sales revenue from the
mediation service is only the commission, but not the gross amount collected
under agreements. Nevertheless, Punktid assesses its growth and success solely
on the basis of sale by Gamekeys OÜ (i.e., the gross amount of the mediation
service). Punktid will provide investors with a short overview of sales results
monthly and a more detailed overview on a quarterly basis. 



Contacts for additional information

Hannes Niid
Management Board Member of Punktid Technologies AS

Tel: +372 53 095 817
E-mail: invest@punktid.com

Punktid Technologies AS is a holding company established and operating in
Estonia which has two subsidiaries, Gamekeys OÜ and HVK Business OÜ. Punktid
group owns and develops the largest online sales environment for digital codes
of video games, Nintendo, PlayStation and Xbox in Estonia, whereas: 

 -- The main activity of Gamekeys OÜ is the mediation of the world's best-known
   video games and video game gift cards in an online environment and the
   related customer service and marketing both in Estonia and abroad; and

 -- The main activity of HVK Business OÜ is the wholesale of video games and
   gift cards for business customers, sale of the right to use the Punktid.com
   platform to Gamekeys OÜ and development of the Punktid.com IT project.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.