ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE (ITM), a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, today announced that it will host a scientific symposium on precision oncology titled "Targeted Radionuclide Therapy present and future prospects" held as an ancillary event in parallel to the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting. The symposium will feature key opinion leaders in the field and will be held in a hybrid format on June 03, 2022 from 11:00 am 12:30 pm CST in the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, in Chicago, USA and online

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an approach to treating a variety of cancer types. As new areas of interest and advancing approaches to implementing this uniquely selective therapeutic modality continue to be highlighted, the session will offer an overview of the key topics. The panel will focus on the clinical application of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy in the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors, prostate cancer and potential future prospects. They will also spotlight the benefits and risks of this therapeutic approach, address any challenges that may be encountered, and provide valuable insights to their patient management experiences. Participants will be able to interact with the speakers in a Q&A session at the end of the event.

Scientific Program and Speakers:

Welcome and Introduction

Pamela Kunz, MD

Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center

Clinical Application of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy in Neuroendocrine Tumors

Pamela Kunz, MD (20min)

Smilow Cancer Hospital and Yale Cancer Center, New Haven

Clinical Application of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy in Prostate Cancer

Michael Morris, MD (20 min)

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York

Personalizing the Targeted Radionuclide Therapy, Advancements and Challenges

Thomas Hope, MD (20min)

University of California, San Francisco

The Future of Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Wolfgang Weber, MD, PhD (20min)

Klinikum rechts der Isar (the University Hospital of the Technical University of Munich)

Discussion Closing Remarks

Pamela Kunz, MD

For the full scientific program and registration form please click here:

https://cvent.me/o2waV8

The symposium will be recorded, and available on demand for 6 months after the event.

The event is not sponsored, endorsed, or accredited by ASCO, CancerLinQ, or Conquer Cancer the ASCO Foundation.

About Targeted Radionuclide Therapy

Targeted Radionuclide Therapy is an emerging class of cancer therapeutics, which seeks to deliver radiation directly to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to normal tissue. Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are created by linking a therapeutic radioisotope to a targeting molecule (e.g., peptide, antibody, small molecule) that can precisely recognize tumor cells and bind to tumor-specific characteristics, like receptors on the tumor cell surface. As a result, the radioisotope accumulates at the tumor site and decays, releasing a small amount of ionizing radiation, thereby destroying tumor tissue. The highly precise localization enables targeted treatment with minimal impact to healthy surrounding tissue.

ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE

ITM, a leading radiopharmaceutical biotech company, is dedicated to providing a new generation of radiomolecular precision therapeutics and diagnostics for hard-to-treat tumors. We aim to meet the needs of cancer patients, clinicians and our partners through excellence in development, production and global supply. With improved patient benefit as the driving principle for all we do, ITM advances a broad precision oncology pipeline, including two phase III studies, combining the company's high-quality radioisotopes with a range of targeting molecules. By leveraging our nearly two decades of pioneering radiopharma expertise, central industry position and established global network, ITM strives to provide patients with more effective targeted treatment to improve clinical outcome and quality of life. Further information at: www.itm-radiopharma.com

About ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE Executive Board: Steffen Schuster (CEO), Dr. Klaus Maleck (CFO) Supervisory Board: Udo J Vetter (Chairman) Registered Office: Garching/Munich District Court of Munich Commercial Register 269592 Phone: +49 (0)89 329 8986 6000 Fax: +49 (0)89 329 8986 6061 Email: info@itm-radiopharma.com Tax Number: 143/100/82466 VAT Number: DE813228901 Deutsche Bank Freiburg IBAN: DE52680700300022816300 BIC: DEUTDE6F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220516005455/en/

Contacts:

ITM Contact

Corporate Communications

Julia Hofmann Susanne Karlsson

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1502

Email: communications@itm-radiopharma.com



Investor Relations

Ben Orzelek

Phone: +49 89 329 8986 1009

Email: Ben.Orzelek@itm-radiopharma.com



ITM Media Requests

Trophic Communications

Stephanie May or Valeria Fisher

Phone: +49 171 185 56 82

Email: itm@trophic.eu