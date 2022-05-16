DJ Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (CACX LN) Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2022 / 11:15 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor CAC 40 (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 13-May-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 63.3994

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 53476523

CODE: CACX LN

ISIN: FR0007052782

----------------------------------------------------------------------

