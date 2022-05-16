Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC Director Hosted A Wall Street Strategic Conference Luncheon For 13 Distinguished Money Managers And Presented SUIC Fintech Ecosystems - Midas Touch and Beneway - Attracting Top Venture Capital, While Beneway i

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) SUIC hosted a successful Wall Street strategic conference luncheon for thirteen very distinguished money managers. SUIC Director presented its two fintech ecosystems, namely Midas Touch and Beneway. SUIC has received an overwhelming positive response from top venture capital investors. This is a welcome development as Beneway is gearing up for its pre-IPO preparations in July this year.

Midas Touch is a digital asset supply chain management platform registered in the United Kingdom. It combines the innovative financial channels for the supply chain finance to assist global buyers and sellers to completely eliminate capital turnover challenges and complexities, while also providing investors with safer and more stable income. Its supply chain financing channels include MT Flash Pay, MT Free Pay, MT CQ Pay, and MT Unified Procurement.

SUIC Beneway, dubbed as New Age Bank Ecosystem, offers innovative fintech platforms for on-line lending and e-Partnerships for merchants. SUIC Beneway provide the fintech platform, expertise and dependable programs related to P2P lending, digital E-wallets, digital cross border payments and payment gateways, facilitating professional and transparent partnerships with fintech builders and their community of customers, merchants, banks, and third party payment providers, providing fast and safe access to revenue streams and burgeoning markets.

"We at SUIC together with our partners are energized by the global trends that are redefining the fintech landscape. Timing is ripe for SUIC Beneway to go public. The world is clamoring for diversity of fintech players that is driving demands for supply chain finance that is affordable and profitable as markets struggle to regain momentum hampered by complications brought about by the pandemic. SUIC Beneway is able to pique strong investor interest because SUIC Beneway makes perfect sense for the burgeoning P2P lending platforms around the globe." said Yanru Zhou, CEO of SUIC.

SUIC is launching CQPay and Starry Project in the 50 states of the USA, expecting to sign more fintech joint ventures starting this year 2022. It is preparing to inaugurate more SUIC offices in Singapore, Australia, India, Canada this year and will expand to at least seven EU countries, eight countries in South East Asia next year. By 2024, SUIC offices will operate in ten countries in the Middle East and South America. Meanwhile, SUIC has started its roadshows, TV and media campaigns, launch presentations, conferences and forums, leading to the SUIC Beneway pre-IPO preparations in July later this year.

SUIC is inviting fintech companies (PSP, P2P, e-Wallet providers), merchants, financial institutions, funds and banks, investors to join them in providing total solutions to their customers, offering them unsurpassed growth opportunities and better value and returns on their investment.

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

