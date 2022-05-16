Dettol science-led protocols and products will enhance hygiene during the Games in Birmingham whilst Durex condoms will be available for athletes

Reckitt has been appointed as an Official Partner of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, with its market-leading Dettol brand serving as the Official Hygiene Partner, and its Durex brand the Official Intimate Wellness Provider.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, set to run from 28 July to 8 August, is a multi-sport event started in 1930. It aims to unite Commonwealth countries with a celebration of sport and human performance. Dettol Pro Solutions, Dettol's business-to-business offering, will support athletes and spectators over the 12-day event, bringing hand sanitiser dispensers, disinfectant products and educational hygiene messages to the 15 competition venues across Birmingham, Coventry, Royal Leamington Spa, Sandwell and London, as well as Dettol hygiene kits for all athletes and volunteers in attendance.

This partnership follows the launch of the Dettol Pro Solutions programme in 2021, which is also set to support the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in June. Dettol was also the hygiene partner at COP26, the UN's global climate change conference in 2021, which played host to more than 25,000 delegates. Building on this, the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games celebrates human achievement, perseverance and dedication; attributes that Reckitt champions in its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world.

As part of its science-led approach, Reckitt and Dettol Pro Solutions will provide hygiene protocol guidance to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games for athletes, spectators and officials.

Dettol Pro Solutions' offering uses science-backed measures to enhance hygiene standards and help reduce the spread of bacteria and viruses. The team has already delivered hygiene programmes for industry leaders in the UK including British Airways, Avis Budget Group and Hilton Hotels, amongst others.

In addition, Reckitt's brand Durex will be the Official Intimate Wellness Provider, working with Birmingham 2022 to make 100,000 Durex condoms and educational materials available in Athletes' Villages and medical facilities during the Games.

Nick Sedgwick, Regional Director for Reckitt's Health business in the UK Ireland commented: "We're delighted to bring two of Reckitt's iconic brands, Dettol and Durex, to support Birmingham 2022. As a UK business with strong roots across the Commonwealth, we're beyond proud to support the athletes and spectators at this year's Games, with confidence, pride and strength, to make it an event to remember."

Ian Reid, CEO at Birmingham 2022 said: "It's more important than ever before to ensure that Birmingham 2022 has all the necessary measures in place to help protect all participants and supporters. This new partnership with Reckitt will give us added reassurance as we look ahead to the Games in a few months' time. Alongside working with health experts and authorities to ensure we deliver a safe Games, we look forward to working with a major hygiene brand like Dettol who is committed to developing world leading practices."

Jonathan Weiss, Commercial Director of Reckitt's Pro Solutions said: "Dettol Pro Solutions is helping to elevate consumer confidence with our enhanced hygiene measures, which can help reduce the spread of viruses and bacteria. So much has changed since the last Commonwealth Games in 2018, and hygiene standards have become one of the most important requirements. We're committed to supporting Birmingham 2022 with a gold medal standard of hygiene across the facilities and are proud to play a part in reassuring thousands of people to come together and enjoy live events in a hygienic environment."

Katie Sadleir, Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Games Federation, said: "We are proud to welcome Reckitt to the team. As the Official Hygiene Partner, Dettol's industry leading knowledge and expertise will help us deliver a successful and safe competition for athletes, officials and fans."

About Reckitt:

Reckitt* is driven by its purpose to help protect, heal and nurture in a relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone.

Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide.

For more information visit www.reckitt.com

*Reckitt, formerly known as RB, is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

ABOUT DETTOL PRO SOLUTIONS

Reckitt's Dettol Pro Solutions harnesses the power of Dettol to provide hygienic environments in businesses and public spaces. In today's world, consumers have increased hygiene expectations which makes hygiene habits more critical than ever. The comprehensive approach from Dettol Pro Solutions incorporates science-backed protocols and training, Dettol products and Dettol branded marketing materials and signage. Dettol Pro Solutions empowers businesses to demonstrate to their staff and customers a commitment to providing a high standard of hygiene.

For more information visit www.linkedin.com/showcase/dettol-pro-solutions-uk/

ABOUT BIRMINGHAM 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held from 28 July until 8 August 2022, will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to put the city, region and its people on the global stage.

The Games is already proving to be a catalyst for transformation across the West Midlands, attracting new investment and funding, creating jobs and apprenticeships for local people and new opportunities for local businesses, as well as accelerating projects that will ensure the region is ready to host a fantastic sports and cultural celebration.

Birmingham 2022 will be the Games for everyone, bringing people together from across the city and the region, to provide a warm welcome to millions of visitors during the summer of 2022.

Find out more at www.birmingham2022.com

