Diversified Energy Company PLC Announces First Quarter Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, AL / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE:DEC) ("Diversified" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.25 cents per share in respect of 1Q22 for the three month period ended March 31, 2022, consistent with 4Q21 and a 6% increase over 1Q21 (4.00 cents).

Key dates related to the declared dividend include:

Ex-dividend Date: September 01, 2022 Record Date: September 02, 2022 Payment Date: September 26, 2022 Default Currency: US Dollar Currency Election Option: Sterling Last Date for Currency Election: September 07, 2022

Rusty Hutson, Jr., CEO of Diversified, commented:

"We are pleased to declare our first quarter dividend for shareholders as we integrate and generate cash flow from the Central Region assets we acquired in the latter half of last year. Our commitment to target long-life, low-decline producing assets and their complementary midstream and processing facility assets has allowed us to pay and declare approximately $450 million in dividends alongside significant distributions benefiting our other stakeholders including significant debt payments, funding our comprehensive ESG commitments, and funding our asset retirement commitments including the purchase of two established well-retirement companies in Appalachia."

Diversified will pay the dividend in U.S. dollars while continuing to make available to shareholders a sterling election. For those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend payment in sterling, and who have not yet completed a currency election form, the Company has made available a dividend election form on its website at https://ir.div.energy/dividend-information. Shareholders who wish to receive sterling should submit the currency election form to Computershare Investor Services no later than September 07, 2022.

Diversified will announce the sterling value of the dividend payable per share approximately two weeks prior to the payment date.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified Energy Company PLC is an independent energy company engaged in the production, marketing and transportation of primarily natural gas related to its synergistic US onshore upstream and midstream assets.

