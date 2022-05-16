

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) released Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$2.29 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$5.48 million, or -$0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.1% to $16.09 million from $11.32 million last year.



Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$2.29 Mln. vs. -$5.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.05 vs. -$0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.00 -Revenue (Q1): $16.09 Mln vs. $11.32 Mln last year.



