The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Announces USD $2,500,000 Non-Dilutive Line of Credit

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Planting Hope Brands, LLC ("Planting Hope Brands"), has entered into a non-dilutive revolving line of credit agreement (the "New Credit Facility") with CircleUp Credit Advisors LLC to support its growth, with a credit limit of USD $2,500,000 (CAD $3,227,000) at a simple interest rate of 10.25% per annum.

"We are pleased to complete this new non-dilutive credit facility that provides Planting Hope with the financial flexibility to support strong growth momentum as we scale our distribution, sales velocity, and inventory production," stated Kohmela Grier, Chief Financial Officer of Planting Hope. "The opportunity to strengthen our liquidity positions us well to meet the growing demand for our products. We remain focused on delivering to the world more sustainable, nutritious, and delicious plant-based alternatives with our Hope and Sesame®, RightRice®, Veggicopia®, and Mozaics brands."

The New Credit Facility offers an advance rate on eligible accounts receivable (75%), purchase orders (65%), and inventory (50%), is secured against the assets of Planting Hope Brands, and is in place for 18 months, through November 4, 2023. There is an annual fee assessed equal to 1.75% of the maximum amount of the New Credit Facility, or USD $65,625.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches, and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's award-winning and cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. The Planting Hope brand family includes Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, RightRice® Veggie Rice, Mozaics Real Veggie Chips, and Veggicopia® Veggie Snacks. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and woman-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability, and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

CAD was calculated using USD $0.77/CAD $1, the published exchange rate as of close of business on May 13, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statement

SOURCE: The Planting Hope Company Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701474/Planting-Hope-Announces-USD-2500000-CAD-3227000-Non-Dilutive-Line-of-Credit