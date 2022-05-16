DJ AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (PRUK) AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2022 / 13:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME UK MID AND SMALL CAP UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D)

DEALING DATE: 13/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 22.2791

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1827443

CODE: PRUK

ISIN: LU2182388152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRUK Sequence No.: 161986 EQS News ID: 1353377 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

