DJ AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR (WSRI) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR: Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2022 / 13:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI WORLD SRI UCITS ETF DR
DEALING DATE: 13/05/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 77.5852
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26459928
CODE: WSRI
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI Sequence No.: 161973 EQS News ID: 1353351 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1353351&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 16, 2022 07:17 ET (11:17 GMT)