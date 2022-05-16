Anzeige
Montag, 16.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
Dow Jones News
16.05.2022 | 13:49
AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 16-May-2022 / 13:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B

DEALING DATE: 13/05/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 34.1196

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28360321

CODE: AASU

ISIN:      LU1681044563 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      AASU 
Sequence No.:  161960 
EQS News ID:  1353325 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1353325&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 16, 2022 07:18 ET (11:18 GMT)

