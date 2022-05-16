Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 16.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.05.2022 | 14:04
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smarsh to Acquire TeleMessage, Deliver Unmatched Capability for Mobile Communications Compliance for the Hybrid Workforce

As regulatory scrutiny of WhatsApp and mobile messaging takes center stage, acquisition will drive Smarsh to undisputed leadership in mobile text, voice, and app compliance across the broadest range of mobile channels

PORTLAND, Ore., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarsh, the industry leader in enabling organizations to easily manage risk and uncover the value within their communications data, today announced that they have entered into an agreement to acquire TeleMessage, a global leader in mobile messaging and voice capture and archiving.