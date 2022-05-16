Sustainable Energy for All: Global leaders convening tomorrow at the SEforALL Forum in Kigali for landmark event on energy and climate

KIGALI, Rwanda, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when far greater action is needed to fight climate change and to reduce global inequalities, the 2022 SEforALL Forum will commence tomorrow, May 17, in Kigali, Rwanda to spark greater progress on a clean, inclusive energy transition. Organized by Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) and the Government of Rwanda, this is the first time the event will be held in Africa.

The global SEforALL Forum is the landmark international gathering on sustainable energy. Global leaders from government, business, development institutions, civil society and many other organizations as well as youth representatives will build partnerships, share expertise, and form important commitments related to energy and climate goals ahead of COP27 in Egypt.

Those unable to attend the SEforALL Forum in person can still register to watch virtually through this link .

On May 17, prominent global leaders will deliver opening statements to set the tone for the rest of the Forum. This list includes:

H.E. Paul Kagame , President of the Republic of Rwanda

, President of the Republic of António Guterres , Secretary-General of the United Nations

, Secretary-General of the United Nations Damilola Ogunbiyi , Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL)

, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) Michael R. Bloomberg , founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions

, founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions Francesco Starace , CEO and General Manager of Enel S.p.A

, CEO and General Manager of Enel S.p.A H.E. Ernest Nsabimana , Minister of Infrastructure, Republic of Rwanda

In addition to renowned speakers from all over the world participating in the Forum's main programme, ministers from African and Asian countries will attend Ministerial Roundtables. These leaders will collaborate to build a narrative for what constitutes a just and equitable energy transition, with the aim to help guide commitments and actions on energy access and transition on the road to COP27. The Africa Ministerial will produce a communique that articulates what African countries will need to meet their development goals while supporting climate progress.

"The global transition to clean energy depends on our ability to facilitate transitions for developing countries, including on the African continent," said Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All and Co-Chair of UN-Energy. "Especially at this crucial time for the global fight against climate change, we are honoured to partner with the Government of Rwanda to host the 2022 SEforALL Forum in Africa for the first time in our history."

"Rwanda is proud to co-host the 2022 Sustainable Energy for All Forum in Kigali. As a country, we are implementing energy policies that leave no one behind and ensure everyone can live in a green and healthy environment. Clean and affordable energy is the backbone of sustainable development and we look forward to advancing sustainable energy for all through enlightening and inspiring discussions during the Forum," said Hon. Dr. Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, Minister of Environment, Republic of Rwanda.

This year's Forum will also mark SEforALL's 10th anniversary of working with the UN to drive action toward the achievement of SDG7.

Visit the SEforALL Forum website for additional information.

