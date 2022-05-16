Rosh Haayin, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - May 16, 2022) - Cannibble Foodtech Ltd. (CSE: PLCN) ("Cannibble" or the "Company"), an Israeli Food Tech Company that develops and manufactures powder food mixed products infused with non-active and active cannabinoids where legal to do so, announced today that its product "The Pelicann Protein Brownie Mix" will be available at Sam's Club Puerto Rico stores starting on May 15, 2022. Sam's Club is a division of Walmart Inc. and operates over 600 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Yoav Bar-Joseph, Cannibble's CEO, commented, "We are extremely pleased, as this is a major milestone for Cannibble and its shareholders. One of our products has been accepted for sale by one of the leading US retailers on a trial order for seven stores. On completing the trial run, we hope to sell our products in Sam's Club stores in the US."

About Cannibble

Cannibble develops proprietary formulas for powder-based edibles that are subsequently enhanced with active cannabinoids, marketed under our brand name, The Pelicann. Cannibble has produced over 100 product SKUs, of which 32 have been manufactured.

Cannibble's IP and unique know-how is protected by its formulation. Our unique process technology is to introduce oils and liquids to a powder mix and get a perfectly dried and even distribution of active ingredients in the final product without changing the powder's texture.

For more information about Cannibble and its business, visit www.cannibble.world.

Yoav Bar-Joseph, CEO and Director

Email: yoav.b@cannibble.world

Tel: +1 (786) 322 6055

The Pelicann

Protein brownie mix



