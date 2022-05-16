Jerash Holdings , Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) (the "Company" or "Jerash"), a premium manufacturer and exporter of custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands, announced today that its board of directors approved the payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on or about June 3, 2022 to the stockholders of record as of May 27, 2022.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made, sportswear and outerwear for leading global brands and retailers, including VF Corporation (which owns brands such as The North Face, Timberland, and JanSport), New Balance, G-III (which owns brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY, and Guess), American Eagle, Walmart and Costco. Jerash's existing production facilities comprise six factory units and four warehouses, and Jerash currently employs approximately 5,500 people. Additional information is available at www.jerashholdings.com.

