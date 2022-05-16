

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ukrainian troops who are fighting back against Russian military in the Kharkiv region have reached the border with Russia, reports quoting the region's governor said.



Troops restored a Ukrainian sign marking the border, says Oleh Sinegubov, who is the governor of Ukraine's second largest city and home to 1.4 million people.



Ukrainian forces have been retaking territory in north-eastern areas in recent days following counteroffensive, forcing Russians to retreat from the region.



Russian forces are focusing on the Donbas region further south and intensifying attacks.



Ukraine's State Border Service claimed that its border guards foiled an attempt by Russian troops to cross the Sumy region on Monday using both air strikes and artillery.



Meanwhile, the visiting US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that there is 'strong bipartisan support' for Finland's accession to NATO.



The Republican leader's visit to Finalnd coincides with Finnish parliament debate on its government's plan to apply for NATO membership.



Addressing a joint mews conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in Helsinki, McConnell called Monday's debate a 'historic day' for the Nordic country.



'With regard to the visit today I think I am safe in saying there's strong bipartisan support in the United States for the admission of Finland to the world's most successful military alliance,' he told reporters.



Russia warned Finland and Sweden of 'far-reaching consequences' over their move for potential NATO membership.







