Montag, 16.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
16.05.2022 | 14:40
BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

London, May 13

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

LEI - 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16



The Directors of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the six months ended 30 April 2022, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to issue ordinary shares from treasury or buy back its ordinary shares, to be held in treasury or for cancellation, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 15 June 2022.

Enquiries:

K Mayger
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098

Date: 16 May 2022

