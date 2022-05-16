Data Center Power Generators Market Is Set To Reach $8,572.6 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The data center power generators market accounted for $5,097.1 million revenue in 2021, and it is projected to reach $8,572.6 million by 2030, growing at a 5.9% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence. Due to the rising need for data storage among major businesses, the industry is being supported by the rapid construction of data storage and management facilities and the launch of generators tailored to such applications.

Data centers require great power dependability; as a result, the necessity for power backup equipment is considerable. This bolsters the demand for generators, which are cost-effective if well maintained. Large data centers consume more energy due to their larger scale and more-complex networking and storage systems, thus necessitating the usage of efficient power management and monitoring systems.

Key Findings of Data Center Power Generators Market Report

Several firms are concentrating on building data centers throughout the world, which is strengthening the data center power generators market. For example, Google LLC said in April 2022 that it intends to spend $9.5 billion on offices and data centers in the U.S.

Similarly, in September 2020, Telephone Group and Nippon Telegraph, a Japanese technology company, announced a $2.0-billion investment in India over a four-year period, to build data centers.

With $2,606.0 million in revenue in 2021, the tier III category led the market, and this trend is likely to continue in the next few years. This is because the majority of data centers are built to tier III specifications.

in revenue in 2021, the tier III category led the market, and this trend is likely to continue in the next few years. This is because the majority of data centers are built to tier III specifications. During the forecast period, generators with a power capacity of 0-1.5 MW would have the greatest CAGR, of 7.6%. This is projected to be driven by the development of data storage and management facilities with a power requirement of <5 MW.

North America held the largest share in the data center power generators market in 2021, and it is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years. The market is likely to benefit from the fast technological advancements and increasing awareness of advanced technologies.

held the largest share in the data center power generators market in 2021, and it is expected to continue its dominance in the coming years. The market is likely to benefit from the fast technological advancements and increasing awareness of advanced technologies. Because of the significant increase in data generation, gathering, and consumption by multiple enterprises, institutions, government entities, and people, data centers played a critical part in the epidemic by helping store the massive volumes of data being generated.

The DRUPS category is expected to grow at the highest rate, of 7.3%, followed by gas and diesel gensets. This will be due to the increasing popularity of these generators, which are equipped with both a battery and a flywheel UPS, to supply backup energy during power cuts.

Major companies in the data center power generators market are PLUG POWER INC., SFC ENERGY, Bloom Energy, FUEL CELL ENERGY INC., Doosan Fuel Cell America Inc., BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC., Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology B.V., Ceres Power Holdings Plc, Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation, and Nuvera Fuel Cells LLC

Data Center Power Generators Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

DRUPS

Diesel

Gas

By Capacity

0-1.5 MW

1.5-3 MW

>3 MW

By Tier

Tier I and II

Tier III

Tier IV

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

