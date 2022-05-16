IT&C provider to deliver high-performance services to verticals in Romania

GTS Telecom, an information technology and communications service provider in Romania and member of Deutsche Telekom AG, has selected Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) to upgrade its network from 10G to 100G across the country. Designed with future needs in mind, the network gives GTS Telecom the ability to migrate the countrywide network to 200G, 400G-and even 800G-as customer needs evolve.

The deployment uses Ciena's 6500 Packet-Optical Platforms, powered by WaveLogic coherent technology, in conjunction with flexible grid ROADMs (reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers), to deliver consistent, high-bandwidth connectivity across the whole of Romania. With WaveLogic Encryption, GTS will be able to incorporate encryption services for customers in the public sector who require enhanced security. GTS is also leveraging Ciena Services for remote service migration and commissioning.

"It was vital to us that our customers could benefit from high-performance connectivity across the country, and Ciena made it possible for us to make good on this aim," said Razvan Stoica, Managing Director at GTS Telecom. "The network provides improved scalability, security, capacity and low latency to support the growing high-bandwidth requirements of our customers. It's also a real benefit to be able to increase capacity quickly going forward, to meet future demands."

Virginie Hollebecque, Vice President and Leader of EMEA at Ciena, added: "GTS Telecom is seeing exponential growth in the demand for capacity across Romania. We designed a network that allows GTS to meet customers' immediate and future needs, while also enhancing performance and security to support an increasing number of customers and use cases."

About GTS Telecom

GTS Telecom is one of the main IT&C service providers with the latest technologies in Romania, providing national and international services such as cloud and colocation services from its data centers in Bucharest and Cluj, as well as internet access, anti-DDoS services, data transport and voice services. The company manages an extended Ethernet and MPLS network on a fiber-optic infrastructure. In June 2014, Deutsche Telekom bought GTS Telecom, as part of GTS Central Europe, and GTS continues to operate independently. GTS Telecom has over 130 employees and is headquartered in Bucharest. For more information, visit: www.gts.ro.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a networking systems, services and software company. We provide solutions that help our customers create the Adaptive Network in response to the constantly changing demands of their end-users. By delivering best-in-class networking technology through high-touch consultative relationships, we build the world's most agile networks with automation, openness and scale. For updates on Ciena, follow us on Twitter @Ciena, LinkedIn, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

