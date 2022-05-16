Zurich Resilience Solutions UK customers can now access Riskonnect's leading integrated risk management solutions

Riskonnect, the leader in integrated risk management (IRM) solutions, today announces its strategic collaboration with Zurich Resilience Solutions UK, part of leading insurer Zurich UK. The alliance provides Zurich's customers in the United Kingdom with access to Riskonnect's Risk Management Information Systems (RMIS), Enterprise Risk Management (ERM), and Health and Safety solutions through a joint technology offering.

Riskonnect's risk management solutions bring together all forms of risk insurable and non-insurable from across an organization into one place. This will give Zurich customers greater insights into the risks they face, helping them to make more informed decisions that reduce risk and costs.

"Our collaboration with Riskonnect will equip our customers with actionable insights into the strategic and operational risks they face across their business. Today's complex risk landscape increases the need for technology that delivers real-time visibility into exposure and helps teams confidently manage risk," said Kumu Kumar, Head of Zurich Resilience Solutions, Zurich UK. "Riskonnect is widely recognized as a market leader, and we look forward to working with the team to support our customers."

Zurich UK is a leading multi-line insurer that provides a wide range of property and casualty and life insurance products. This collaboration drives both organizations' growth objectives, positioning Zurich to expand its risk-related solution offerings and Riskonnect to further penetrate the European market.

"Companies of all sizes are realizing the urgent need for a complete view of risk. We're excited to help make that a reality for more organizations worldwide with a global leader like Zurich that shares our vision of IRM," said Jim Wetekamp, Riskonnect's CEO. "Zurich will be a terrific partner and help Riskonnect reach the middle market and accelerate our presence throughout Europe and beyond."

Learn more about Riskonnect's solutions here.

About Riskonnect

Riskonnect is the leading integrated risk management software solution provider. Our technology empowers organizations with the ability to anticipate, manage, and respond in real-time to strategic and operational risks across the extended enterprise. More than 1,200 customers across six continents use our unique risk-correlation technology to gain previously unattainable insights that deliver better business outcomes. Riskonnect has more than 800 risk management experts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit www.riskonnect.com.

About Zurich UK

Zurich UK provides a suite of general insurance and life insurance products to retail and corporate customers. We supply personal, commercial and local authority insurance through a number of distribution channels, and offer a range of protection policies available online and through financial intermediaries for the retail market and via employee benefit consultants for the corporate market. Based in a number of locations across the UK with large sites in Birmingham, Farnborough, Glasgow, London, Swindon and Whiteley Zurich employs approximately 4,500 people in the UK. https://www.zurich.co.uk/

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading multi-line insurer serving more than 55 million customers both people and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Founded 150 years ago, Zurich is transforming insurance. In addition to providing insurance protection, Zurich is increasingly offering prevention services such as those that promote wellbeing and enhance climate resilience.

Reflecting its purpose to 'create a brighter future together', Zurich aspires to be one of the most responsible and impactful businesses in the world. It is targeting net-zero emissions by 2050 and is one of the world's most sustainable insurers, as shown by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. In 2020, Zurich launched the Zurich Forest project to support reforestation and biodiversity restoration in Brazil.

The Group has about 56,000 employees and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURN), is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has a level I American Depositary Receipt (ZURVY) program, which is traded over-the-counter on OTCQX. Further information is available at www.zurich.com.

