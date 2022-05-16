Anzeige
Montag, 16.05.2022
InnoCan Pharma - Bewegende News ante portas?
PR Newswire
16.05.2022 | 15:04
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Anycubic Forges Ahead in 3D Printing with Release of Anycubic LeviQ and Anycubic LighTurbo

SHENZHEN, China, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading 3D printer manufacturer, introduced the Anycubic LeviQ auto-bed-leveling technology and Anycubic LighTurbo Matrix Light Source. The former aims to provide a beginner-friendly experience for users while the latter is for contributing to excellent print quality and superb print details.

Why release Anycubic LeviQ auto-bed-leveling technology?

For 3D printing, leveling the print platform is a crucial step before starting any print. An uneven bed often leads to print quality issues, such as messy first layers, warping, or details not printing correctly which wastes filament and time. "Most budget 3D printers in the market get a level bed through manual leveling but the calibration process can be a hassle as setting the bed leveling correctly requires a decent level of experience and judgment making it easy for 3D printing beginners to be tripped up during this process. To simplify the leveling process, Anycubic introduced its Anycubic LeviQ auto-bed-leveling system to provide an effortless calibrating experience for newbies," said James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic.

How the Anycubic LeviQ auto-bed-leveling system works