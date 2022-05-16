Musk Metals Corp.: Musk Metals Announces a Trenching Survey that will Explore Ten Targets, Covering Multiples Geophysical Anomalies on Its 100% Owned "Elon" Lithium Project in Quebec, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk Metals' or the "Company') (CSE:MUSK) (OTC:EMSKF) (FSE:II30) is pleased to announce it has completed the planning of a fourth exploration program for Phase 1, on it's 100% owned "Elon" lithium project in Quebec. Permit approval is currently pending, exploration work is expected in mid-June to early July, targeting ten anomalies that will be trenched, mapped, and sampled for lithium-rich spodumene. Dynamic Discoveries Geosciences was mandated to identify targets using topographic imagery (LiDAR), cross referenced with a high resolution heliborne magnetic survey (2021) and DEM. Possible surface dykes cross cutting the interpreted intrusions, concordant with till anomalies which show a context alike the Quebec Lithium Mine located 600m south-west of the Elon Lithium Property (the 'Property').

The Program

The Company is expected to trench 250 meters out of the 560-meters of proposed planning. Trenches will be 2m wide, overburden depth is estimated at 0 to 3 meters. Fifty (50) meters of channel sampling is expected, which will be determined following surface mapping once bedrock is exposed. Target priorities are set according to where the bedrock is superficial which is somewhat concordant to outcrop geochemical anomalies rich in lithium, tantalum, and yttrium. Unexplored targets in the present program will be subject to future exploration work, such as shallow drilling or further trenching.

Priority TRENCH

ID LENGHT

(m) DEPTH

(m) OVERBURDEN

(m3) TARGET DESCRIPTION 1 T3 30 1 - 2 284.67 Interpreted pegmatite dyke using DEM-high and cross-referenced with LiDAR topographic imagery. Two blocs down-ice returned highest Li values of Fall 2021 prospection survey. 1 T4 83 1 - 3 767.79 Possible pegmatite dyke swarm, identified with Low Mag, high DEM and cross-referenced with LiDAR topographic imagery. 1 T5 37 1 - 3 349.38 Interpreted pegmatitic dyke, 150 meters up-ice from 'Zone A' which returned highest Li values in outcrop samples, including one value at 101ppm Li 1 T9 62 2 - 3 574.11 Possible pegmatite dyke swarm interpreted with Low Mag, high DEM and cross-referenced with LiDAR topographic imagery. 2 T1 38 0 - 1 357.03 Possible pegmatite dyke identified with high DEM. Trench is located 150m NW from 'Zone B' which returned samples with Li values twice the average for basalts. 2 T2 67 0 - 1 623.61 Interpreted pegmatite dyke swarm in a low Mag, which is concordant with 'Zone C' anomalous sector a cluster of 20-30ppm Li in boulders. 2 T7 86 2 - 3 791.1 Interpreted pegmatitic dyke swarm, 300 meters up-ice from 'Zone A' which returned highest Li values in outcrop samples, including one value at 101ppm Li. Dyke swarm would be in inner zone of interpreted intrusion. 3 T8 41 2 - 3 383.13 Possible pegmatite dyke identified with high DEM. Pegmatite dyke would be in inner zone of interpreted intrusion. 3 T6 78 1 - 2 718.92 Interpreted pegmatitic dykes, 100 meters up-ice from 'Zone A' which returned highest Li values in outcrop samples, including a value at 101ppm Li 3 T10 46 2 - 3 428.04 Possible pegmatitic dykes identified with high DEM, and possible dyke swarm identified with Low Mag. Cross referenced with LiDAR topographic imagery.

The current program is expected to complete trench T1 to T5, T7 and T9.

The Property

The Elon Property is strategically located in Abitibi, Qc at approximately 600 meters northeast of the North American Lithium Project, formerly known as Mine Québec Lithium, which produced over 907,000 tons of material at 1.40% Li2O between 1955 and 1965 (Boily et al, 1989).

Figure 1: LiDAR Digital Elevation Model

Figure 2: Li anomalies in outcrops over J. Dubé Mag survey interpretation

Qualified Person

This press release was prepared by Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ who is a qualified persons as defined under National Instrument 43-101, and who reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada's top mining jurisdictions. The growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific "Electric Avenue" pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the "Abitibi Lithium Camp" of southwestern Quebec, the "Golden Triangle" district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich "Red Lake" mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the "Chapais-Chibougamau" mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

