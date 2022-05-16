Among patient groups familiar with Horizon, the company ranked first in patient group relationships, integrity, services beyond the pill and patient centricity

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced that it ranked second in overall corporate reputation among U.S. patient groups who were familiar with the company and third among groups who reported working with the company. The results are based on PatientView's annual survey of 240 U.S. patient groups who evaluated 41 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Horizon ranked first among patient groups familiar with the company in the following categories:

Providing services 'beyond the pill'

Acting with integrity

Having an effective patient-centered strategy

Fostering patient-group relationships

Being transparent with funding

"Our approach has always been to connect with patient advocacy groups, learn from them and support programs and initiatives that connect people and move research, education and awareness forward," said Matt Flesch, vice president, patient advocacy and communications, Horizon. "We are fortunate to work with patient advocacy groups that are making a significant impact in their communities including many new groups in 2021 with the growth of our pipeline and we are honored to be recognized as a top company in this year's results."

Among patient groups who reported working with the company, Horizon ranked second in having an effective patient-centered strategy, providing high-quality information for patients and services 'beyond the pill', being transparent with funding, acting with integrity and fostering patient-group relationships.

Patient groups were given the opportunity to comment anonymously as part of the report and one responder from a national kidney disease patient group wrote: "I have never seen a pharmaceutical company as patient-centered and proactive as Horizon, which found and reached out to us, spent several meetings to share what they do and why, and chose to support an important effort."

Global Report Highlights

In April 2022, PatientView reported global results in the same two sets of rankings: one based on responses from groups that have worked directly with the company, the other from groups that are familiar with Horizon, but have not worked with the company.

For both rankings, in each of the 13 indicators, Horizon ranked in the top tier of global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Among patient groups that reported working with Horizon, the company ranked fifth overall; these groups ranked the company in the top five when asked about attributes such as patient centricity, patient-group relations and high integrity.

Among patient groups who were familiar with the company, Horizon ranked seventh overall.

Horizon's Commitment to Patients and their Advocates

Horizon actively partners with patient advocacy organizations to raise awareness for many underrepresented diseases and to advocate on behalf of patients and their communities. 2021 highlights included:

Collaborating with more than 100 patient groups to expand outreach, increase engagement and develop educational opportunities for patients and their caregivers in live and virtual settings to elevate their stories, experiences and voices.

to expand outreach, increase engagement and develop educational opportunities for patients and their caregivers in live and virtual settings to elevate their stories, experiences and voices. Genetics and rare conditions: Horizon supported "Year of the Rare Carrier," and elevated the conversation about the challenges rare disease carriers face as caregivers and patients themselves. Carriers have a genetic variant -a change in their DNA on one of their two copies of a gene. Often, this variant is associated with a rare condition, and though it may or may not lead to symptoms of a rare disorder, it can be passed on to children.

Horizon supported "Year of the Rare Carrier," and elevated the conversation about the challenges rare disease carriers face as caregivers and patients themselves. Carriers have a genetic variant -a change in their DNA on one of their two copies of a gene. Often, this variant is associated with a rare condition, and though it may or may not lead to symptoms of a rare disorder, it can be passed on to children. Enrichment for patients: Horizon partnered with the EveryLife Foundation to create the # RAREis Scholarship, a $1 million commitment through 2025 to support the pursuit of life enrichment activities for adults (17+) living with rare diseases for a variety of educational pursuits, including educational courses and obtaining two-and four-year degrees. To date, 96 $5,000 educational scholarships have been awarded to adults living with rare diseases.

Horizon partnered with the EveryLife Foundation to create the # Scholarship, a $1 million commitment through 2025 to support the pursuit of life enrichment activities for adults (17+) living with rare diseases for a variety of educational pursuits, including educational courses and obtaining two-and four-year degrees. To date, 96 $5,000 educational scholarships have been awarded to adults living with rare diseases. Sharing the uncensored truth of rare disease: Since launching in 2017 the RAREis platform has elevated more than 300 photos, blogs and stories submitted by the rare disease community, covering more than 70 different rare diseases. Horizon also has featured more than 20 RAREis Voices videos from leading advocates, patients and researchers sharing common experiences many living with rare diseases face.

Since launching in 2017 the platform has elevated more than 300 photos, blogs and stories submitted by the rare disease community, covering more than 70 different rare diseases. Horizon also has featured more than 20 Voices videos from leading advocates, patients and researchers sharing common experiences many living with rare diseases face. Gout education: Horizon supported more than 100 gout patient education programs through 70 unique national and local advocacy and professional organizations. These live and virtual programs reached more than 10 million viewers and participants in 2021.

Horizon supported more than 100 gout patient education programs through 70 unique national and local advocacy and professional organizations. These live and virtual programs reached more than 10 million viewers and participants in 2021. Awareness of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD): Horizon partnered with the NMOSD advocacy community for a storytelling event that helped NMOSD patients articulate and elevate their stories about living with this rare disorder publicly.

Horizon partnered with the NMOSD advocacy community for a storytelling event that helped NMOSD patients articulate and elevate their stories about living with this rare disorder publicly. Psycho-social support and inclusivity related to thyroid eye disease: Horizon launched a new education resource, IdentifEYE TED, to bring attention to symptoms, risks and care sources as one tactic to support the second annual Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) Awareness Week.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: We apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

